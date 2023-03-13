Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 200,000 Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.32% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,710,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 101,540 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APMI opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

