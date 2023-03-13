OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHAA opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

