Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 200,000 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMGC opened at $10.02 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

