Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 41,450 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRZN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

