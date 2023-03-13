Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.03% of DUET Acquisition worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUET. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 7.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 320,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUET opened at $10.30 on Monday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

