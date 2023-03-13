Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,243 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 532,668 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARYE opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.