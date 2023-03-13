847,577 Shares in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company.

Nogin Price Performance

NOGN opened at $0.41 on Monday. Nogin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

