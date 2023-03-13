Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,488 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Hippo worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hippo by 69.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hippo by 237.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hippo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hippo Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

In other news, Director Sam Landman purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,487.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

