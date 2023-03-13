BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $203.37 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.