Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $832,000 Position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 750.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,343 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,155,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFTR opened at $10.18 on Monday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.