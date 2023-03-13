Saba Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310,293 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.