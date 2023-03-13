Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

LAAA stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.