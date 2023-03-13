Eastman Chemical Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of EMN opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

