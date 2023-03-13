BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 48,531 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,959 shares of company stock worth $16,766,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $191.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

