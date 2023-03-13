Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Up 0.4 %

WAVS opened at $10.25 on Monday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

