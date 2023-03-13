BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.10% of Hess worth $32,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

HES stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

