BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 689,276 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.30% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.