BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.50% of Lincoln National worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $25.66 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.