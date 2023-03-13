BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

