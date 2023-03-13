BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 398.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 160.2% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 1,060,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 471,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $12,213,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 186.7% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after buying an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $138.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.