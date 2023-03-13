Akumin (AKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Akumin Stock Performance

Akumin stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Akumin has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akumin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Further Reading

