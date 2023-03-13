Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 100.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

