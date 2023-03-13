Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -925.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -740.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

