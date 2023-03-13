Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.