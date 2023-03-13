Akumin (AKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.
Akumin Stock Performance
AKU opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$98.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.
Akumin Company Profile
