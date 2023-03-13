Akumin (AKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Akumin Stock Performance

AKU opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$98.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

