BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 44.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $601.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

