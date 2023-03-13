Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Ameren Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEE opened at $81.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,742 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

