BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $28.07 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 502,614 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.38% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

