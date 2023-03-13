BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $33.89 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $240.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

