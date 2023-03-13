Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $44,732,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

