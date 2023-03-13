Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.
Confluent Stock Down 5.7 %
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $44,732,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Read More
