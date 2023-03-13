Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

RQI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

