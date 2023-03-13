1,079 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.