Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 15,984 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

