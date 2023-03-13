Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

