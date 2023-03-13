EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

