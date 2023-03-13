Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 777 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

