Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

