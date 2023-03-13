Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

