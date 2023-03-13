Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

