Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

