Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,394,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $182.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.