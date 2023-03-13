Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sisecam Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth $288,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SIRE opened at $25.23 on Monday. Sisecam Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

Sisecam Resources Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.