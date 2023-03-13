Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $41,000 Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

