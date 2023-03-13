2,301 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

