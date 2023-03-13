Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $27.31 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.