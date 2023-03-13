Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 25,036 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

