Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,681,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

