Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,722 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,031,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PFFD stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

