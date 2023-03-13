3,563 Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,555,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,480 shares of company stock worth $17,901,671 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $16.19 on Monday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
