PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

